Abstract

Engineered small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) are used as tools to enhance therapeutic efficacy. However, such application of sEVs is associated with several issues, including high costs and a high risk of tumorigenesis. Nanotopography has a greater influence on bone-related cell behaviors. However, whether nanotopography specifically mediate sEV content to perform particular biological functions remains unclear. Here, we demonstrate that selective nanotopography may be used to sequentially mediate human bone mesenchymal stem cell (hBMSC) sEVs to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of hBMSCs-EVs for osteogenesis. We subjected sEVs harvested from hBMSCs cultured on polished titanium plates (Ti) or nanotopographical titanium plates (Ti4) after 7, 14, and 21 d for RNA sequencing, and we found that there was no significant difference in sEV-miRNA expression after 7 d. Differentially expressed osteogenic-related microRNAs were founded after 14 days, and KEGG analysis indicated that the main microRNAs were associated with osteogenesis-related pathways, such as TGF-beta, AMPK, and FoxO. A significant difference was found in sEV-miRNAs expression after 21 d. We loaded sEV secreted from hBMSCs cultured on Ti4 after 21 d on 3D-printed porous PEEK scaffolds with poly dopamine (PDA) and found that such scaffolds showed superior osteogenic ability after 6- and 12-weeks. Here, we demonstrate the alkali- and heat-treated nanotopography with the ability of stimulating osteogenic differentiation of hBMSC can induce the secretion of pro-osteogenesis sEV, and we also found that sEVs meditate osteogenesis through miRNA. Thus, whether nanotopography has the ability to regulate other contents of sEVs such as proteins for enhancing osteogenesis needs further research. These findings may help us use nanotopography to extract sEVs for other biomedical applications, including cancer therapy.