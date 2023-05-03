Newswise — May 3, 2023 – Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, announced that nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons are partnering with the network to launch Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey. This innovative, state-of-the-art practice will begin seeing patients on May 1. With physicians already well established in the community, the new practice will offer the same renowned, personalized, convenient care to patients across northern New Jersey.

“The leading experts at Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey are thrilled to partner with Hackensack Meridian to continue offering the same outstanding, personalized patient care at our new practice,” said Harlan Brett Levine, M.D., one of the six surgeons with Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey. "Our team of specialists is at the forefront of orthopedic research and innovation, and we are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of medicine forward to help treat orthopedic pain and injury for our patients.”

With years of experience treating orthopedic pain and injury, the Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey team offers a comprehensive range of services for the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, spine, hand, and wrist. Several surgeons from Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey helped develop innovative surgical technologies, including the ROSA Robot, which is now utilized worldwide for robotic-assisted joint replacement.

Leading experts in their respective fields, the world-class team members at Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey include:

Orthopedics Specialists of New Jersey is committed to offering exceptional services to meet New Jersey and New York communities' unique needs. The nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons are well-established in the region, providing personalized, convenient care to patients throughout the New York Metro area for years. The physicians are partnering with Hackensack Meridian to continue delivering exceptional care, helping patients improve mobility, relieve pain and enhance their quality of life.

“These physicians have a longstanding reputation in the community for the highest quality care and excellent outcomes,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and president of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Northern Region. "They are nationally recognized experts in their field, committed to advancing medicine, increasing access to care, and improving the quality of life for patients throughout the region."

With locations in Paramus, Franklin Lakes, and North Bergen, the Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey will offer comprehensive and centralized orthopedic care for patients. The practice provides a wide range of onsite services, including:

X-rays

Orthotics

Physical therapy

Corticosteroid injections and Cortisone injections

Treatment options for bone and joint pain and disorders, broken bones and fracture care, sports injuries, trauma injuries, reconstructive surgery

Physicians at Orthopedic Specialists of New Jersey are affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and have access to the Helena Theurer Pavilion. The new, state-of-the-art surgical and intensive care tower features operating rooms and private patient rooms equipped with the latest technology for patient comfort and recovery.

To make an appointment, call 201-639-6620 or visit OrthopedicSpecialistsNJ.com to learn more.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.