Newswise — October 11, 2022 — What will be the impact of limited fertilizer sources for the future of farming? This is the topic of the “Navigating rapidly changing global fertilizer markets to meet nutrient needs of U.S. crop production” symposium for the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

This symposium will review global fertilizer and crop market fundamental drivers, discuss implications for fertilizer economics and pricing, and the impacts of global drivers on local market conditions. Speakers will include industry economists and market specialists, crop commodity representatives, and university soil fertility and nutrient-management specialists. The symposium will conclude with a panel discussion representing different interest groups attempting to relate global market dynamics to farmer economics and decisions.

The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Presentations include:

Understanding the complexities of global fertilizer markets, Corey Rosenbusch, The Fertilizer Institute

For more information about the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference . Pre-registration by October 25, 2022 is required.

For more specific information about this symposium, visit https://scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2022am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/23564.

To speak with one of the scientists, contact Susan V. Fisk, [email protected] to arrange an interview.