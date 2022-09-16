Newswise — Washington, DC (September 16, 2022) —The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is honored to announce its donation of $25,000 to the onePulse Foundation as a part of ASN’s pledge to bring its values to Florida. ASN encourages others to contribute to this campaign and support the Foundation’s mission to create and support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, educational programs that open eyes, and legacy scholarships that open doors.

ASN Kidney Week, the world’s premier nephrology meeting, will be held in Orlando, FL., November 3-6 and showcases the latest scientific and medical advances to accelerate the care for more than 37 million Americans living with kidney diseases, 2,931,783 of whom live in Florida.

“More than 10,000 kidney health professionals will be in attendance and this meeting affords us the opportunity to show strength and resilience in solidarity with our patients and colleagues in Florida and elsewhere whose dignities and freedoms are threatened. Above all, we must uphold the mission of ASN and its guiding principle, which is to do what is best in the interests of people living with kidney diseases,” said Sue Quaggin, MD, FASN, ASN President.

Individuals who would like to supplement ASN’s contribution with a personal donation can do so in the following three ways:

Online donation at: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/asnone/







Text ASN to 50155







Scan the QR code

