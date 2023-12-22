Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Dec. 22, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular &Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to host the neuromuscular (NM) fellowship match again in 2024. Through the AANEM Fellowship Match Portal, neurology and PM&R residents are welcome to apply for fellowships in NM medicine and/or clinical neurophysiology(CNP) (EMG-focused).

AANEM’s standardized application process and later timeline gives residents more time to explore different areas of medicine, so they can make informed decisions about their futures. Hopefully this provides applicants the opportunity to consider a career in NM medicine.The AANEM Fellowship Match Portal opens for applicants on January 1, 2024; applications arereleased to participating programs on March 1; interviews may be conducted March 1-May 27; rank lists are due on May 28; and match results are sent on June 3.

“For me this was a very smooth cycle. Everything was streamlined and a lot of the programs were participating in the match itself, so it really alleviated a lot of the burden on the applicant to be able to explore a little bit more as far as figuring out what the right fit is and then ultimately creating a rank list,” said Nadia Khalil, MD, previous match participant. “I’m very grateful to the AANEM for putting effort in to make sure this process is a smooth one for us,” she added.

The match is required for all NM programs in the USA. Programs considering internal candidates are expected to honor the system and participate in the match. Programs who choose not to participate this year will not be invited to participate next year. With questions or concerns regarding the 2024 AANEM Fellowship Match Portal process, please visit the AANEM websiteor contact AANEM directly at [email protected].

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM, musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

