Article title: Amygdala microglia modify neuronal plasticity via complement C1q/C3-CR3 signaling and contribute to visceral pain in a rat model

Authors: Tian Yuan, Albert Orock, Beverley Greenwood-Van Meerveld

From the authors: “These findings uncover a role of microglia-synapse signaling in the brain-gut regulation and support a future therapeutic target to treat visceral pain.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.