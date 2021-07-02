Research Alert

Article title: Amygdala microglia modify neuronal plasticity via complement C1q/C3-CR3 signaling and contribute to visceral pain in a rat model

Authors: Tian Yuan, Albert Orock, Beverley Greenwood-Van Meerveld

From the authors: “These findings uncover a role of microglia-synapse signaling in the brain-gut regulation and support a future therapeutic target to treat visceral pain.” 

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Digestive Disorders Neuro Pain
KEYWORDS
Physiology brain-gut axis Visceral Pain visceral pain treatment