A pilot study at University of California San Diego School of Medicine debuts a novel method to monitor the survival of a cancer cell therapy using a fluorine-based nanoemulsion agent to ‘tag’ cells prior to patient infusion. The tag enables magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) detection of a cell therapy product (i.e. engineered T cells) post-delivery.

This technology opens the door for real-time monitoring of cellular graft health in any type of adoptive cell therapy. The findings may be useful for cell product developers and clinicians alike.

The study publishes June 20, 2023 in Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer and was led by Eric Ahrens, PhD, professor of radiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

