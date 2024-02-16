Newswise — Previous research has shown that the structure of the language one speaks can shape human thought and cognition, but a new study, published today in Nature Human Behaviour, reveals that the structure of language can also shape patterns of communication and social interaction.

The new research suggests there may be benefits of more carefully considering language as a core influence of human performance and communication – whether it be in politics, the workplace, or other aspects of society. Notably, the research found that informationally denser languages (languages that contain more information within their words) allow for faster communication while enabling discussions of conversational topics at greater depth.

