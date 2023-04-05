Background: The National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) collect and release data to the public every 2 years. The latest NHANES study on the vitamin D status of Americans was based on data from 2001 to 2014, and the latest data (2015–2016 and 2017–2018) have not been studied yet. Thus, we extracted all the available data from NHANES (2001–2018), aiming to analyze the prevalence and trends of vitamin D deficiency (VDD) in the US population to bridge the research gap.

Methods: According to previous studies and nutritional guidelines for vitamin D, severe VDD was defined as serum 25(OH)D levels of <25 nmol/L, moderate deficiency as 25–50 nmol/L, insufficiency as 50–75 nmol/L, and sufficiency as >75 nmol/L. We comprehensively estimated the prevalence of serum 25(OH)D levels of <25, 25–50, 50–75, and >75 nmol/L in Americans and described trends in vitamin D status from 2001 to 2018. Weighted multivariate linear regression models were used to explore the predictors of VDD. All analyses and the data were adjusted for the complex sampling design of NHANES using Mobile Examination Center (MEC) weights.

Results: Based on the most recent data of 71,685 participants, the study showed that the weighted prevalence of severe and moderate VDD was 2.6% and 22.0%, and the prevalence of vitamin D insufficiency (VDI) and sufficiency was 40.9% and 34.5%. The prevalence of severe and moderate VDD was higher in women, non-Hispanic black Americans, people aged 20–29 years, and during the season of winter. From 2001 to 2018, we found a slight linear decrease in the prevalence of moderate VDD (coefficient = −0.847; P = 0.009) and VDI (coefficient = −0.810; P = 0.014). We also found a slight linear increase in vitamin D sufficient (coefficient = 1.693; P = 0.004). However, no trend change was observed in severe VDD (coefficient = −0.037; P = 0.698). Age, sex, ethnicity, season, sun-protective behaviors, lower BMI, lower socioeconomic status (SES), drinking, and lower milk consumption were predictors of severe VDD.

Conclusion: Vitamin D deficiency is still prevalent in the United States, especially in non-Hispanic black Americans, women, individuals aged 20–29, and during winter. Therefore, individuals, healthcare providers, and policymakers should take public health measures to develop and implement prevention strategies to deal with VDD.

Discussion

This study is the latest and most comprehensive estimate of the vitamin D status of the American population using the available data from NHANES (2001–2018). The main findings of the study were that the prevalence of serum 25(OH)D <25, 25–50, 50–75, and >75 nmol/L was 2.6%, 22.0%, 40.9%, and 34.5% in Americans aged >1 year old between 2001 and 2018. Age, sex, ethnicity, season, sun-protective behaviors, lower BMI, lower SES, drinking, and lower milk consumption were predictors of VDD.

The results also showed that the prevalence of severe VDD [25(OH)D <25 nmol/L] had not improved significantly, and the moderate deficiency [25 <25(OH)D <50 nmol/L], insufficiency [50 <25(OH)D <75 nmol/L] had a mild improvement in the United States in recent years. Several potential mechanisms could explain it. First, with the increased health awareness of the general population in the United States in recent years, there has been a surge in serum 25(OH)D testing and diagnoses of VDD (26, 27). Second, healthcare providers are increasingly recommending higher doses of vitamin D supplements than previously (28), and people have a 10-fold increase in spending on vitamin D supplements between 2001 and 2009 (29). Schleicher et al. (30) estimated the use of vitamin D supplements in Americans based on NHANES and showed a significant increase in the use of vitamin D supplements in the general population. In 2003–2004, only 0.45% of adults (>20 years) used ≥1,000 IU/d vitamin D-containing supplements. The percentage increased to 16.12% in 2013–2014. Furthermore, more and more foods in the U.S. are being fortified with vitamin D (31). Nevertheless, vitamin D status in the U.S. population has not improved significantly in recent years, which may lead to adverse consequences (32–34). More action is needed by the government and medical providers to provide effective prevention and treatment strategies for the disease.

Vitamin D deficiency is often associated with insufficient sunlight, as humans obtain most of their vitamin D through UVB radiation. A previous study reported a negative association between the serum level of 25(OH)D and distance from the equator (35). The United States is a high-latitude country where lower UVB radiation may cause a higher incidence of VDD than in countries with ample sunshine (36). However, the results show that the prevalence of VDD in Americans was lower than in some low-latitude countries (13, 37), where the population has a higher direct UV-B exposure. A large meta-analysis conducted by Mogire et al. (13) reported that 18·46% and 34·22% of Africans have VDD when using a cut-off of 30 and 50 nmol/L, respectively. Pereira-Santos et al. (37) reported that 28.16% of Brazilians suffered from VDD when using a cut-off of 50 nmol/L, higher than the result of the study (24.6%). It could mean that other factors besides latitude or sun exposure may affect vitamin D status, like race/ethnicity, cultural practices, and other factors (38, 39). For instance, in the United States, food supplementation and fortification are common sources of vitamin D (40), but they are unavailable in many African and South American countries (13). Cultural practices also have an impact on vitamin D status. For example, Middle Easterners often wear veils (covering skin from sunlight), which could lead to a higher prevalence of VDD (41). The results also show a lower prevalence of VDD [serum 25(OH)D <50 nmol/L] in the United States than in Europe. A nationally representative study in Europe showed that 40.4% of these populations had serum 25(OH)D <50 nmol/L (42), whereas we found a prevalence of 24.6% in the United States.

The prevalence of VDD varied greatly based on the different cut-offs, race/ethnicity, sex, age, tested season, and so on. The prevalence of serum 25(OH)D <25 and 25–50 nmol/L is highest among non-Hispanic blacks and lowest among non-Hispanic whites, the same as the previous studies (43–45). This relationship persisted after controlling for other variables. Dark-skinned people, especially non-Hispanic blacks, have pigment melanin in their skin that can absorb sunlight, which decreases the synthesis of vitamin D (46, 47). In addition, studies have shown that lower serum 25(OH)D levels in African-Americans may be associated with obesity (48, 49). However, an article showed that non-Hispanic blacks with serum 25(OH)D below the cut-off typically lack the accompanying characteristic alterations (38). A previous community-based study showed that black Americans have similarly bioavailable 25(OH)D concentrations to white Americans, although they had lower levels of a total of 25(OH)D and a vitamin D receptor (VDR) (38). Using the same 25(OH)D cut-off to define VDD for diverse populations may not be appropriate and need further investigation.

In addition to race, the present study shows that the prevalence of serum 25(OH)D <25 and <50 nmol/L is highest in people aged 20–29 in America. After controlling for variables, the study showed that being 18–44 was also a predictor of VDD. The age-specific trends in VDD prevalence varied from study to study, but most results showed a higher prevalence in young adulthood (19, 21, 50). One explanation is that older people are more likely to use vitamin D supplements than younger people (51). Moreover, a cross-sectional study conducted in rural America shows that younger people are more likely to use sunscreen than older people (52).

In this present study, PIR and education level are considered to be the two main measures of SES (53), which have been identified as independent predictors for VDD. Individuals with low SES may have low disease awareness and may not like consuming foods high in vitamin D, such as fish and milk (54). The literature shows that low SES (low income) may limit the potential to purchase more expensive and vitamin D-rich foods (e.g., sea fish, fish oil, fortified foods, and eggs) and do regular physical examinations to find VDD timely (55). For instance, European women with lower SES are less likely to use vitamin D supplements (56, 57). Lin et al. reported that low SES was associated with an elevated risk of VDD in women of childbearing age (58).

Other studies have widely discussed the potential mechanisms for these connections between BMI, alcohol consumption, sun-protective behaviors, and milk consumption with vitamin D status (59–62). Notably, the relationship between sunscreen use and vitamin D status is contrary to previous studies (63, 64). It may be due to the limitations of the questionnaire, as regular sunscreen users tend to be more exposed to sunlight.

The study has several obvious advantages. On the one hand, this is a large sample analysis based on the NHANES survey. The sample of this study adopted multi-layer random sampling, with high reliability and standardization of data, which can represent the general population of the United States. On the other hand, we used the currently available vitamin D data from NHANES 2001–2018 and used different cut-offs to analyze vitamin D status in Americans. Some limitations should be acknowledged. First, since this is a cross-sectional study, no causal relationship between predictors and VDD can be inferred. Second, for technical reasons, serum 25(OH)D concentrations were measured by RIA kit in 2001–2006 and LC-MS/MS method in 2007–2018, which may lead to instability of results. However, vitamin D data measured by RIA kit date were adjusted and converted to equivalent measurements by LC-MS/MS methods. Third, because vitamin D status is influenced by factors, such as season and vitamin supplement use, we were unable to assess these specific factors due to the limited information available from NHANES. Fourth, since the United States is a country with vast geographical and latitudinal differences, we could not assess them because of the limited information available from NHANES. Further studies are needed to explore it in the future.