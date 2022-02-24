Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 24, 2022) -- Kiranbir Josan, MD, a noninvasive clinical cardiologist, has joined the Department of Cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, ranked among the country’s best by U.S. News & World Report.

Josan, who comes to Cedars-Sinai from Stanford University Health System, obtained her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Western Ontario and completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Alberta and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of British Columbia.

“We are confident that Dr. Josan will make significant contributions to our clinical mission,” said Christine M. Albert, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Cardiology and the Lee and Harold Kapelovitz Distinguished Chair in Cardiology. “As our team and capabilities continue to expand, so does our ability to provide the best possible acute and preventive care to our cardiac patients.”

Josan said she realized early in her medical training that she enjoys the breadth of noninvasive cardiology, which focuses on the detection and treatment of heart disease using external tests.

“I get to see a very diverse patient population and a variety of clinical conditions on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “It keeps the work exciting and interesting.”

She connects patients who have developed disease with specialists who can perform corrective procedures and works to change the health trajectory of at-risk patients who haven’t yet developed heart disease.

At Stanford, Josan completed a Biodesign fellowship and helped launch CardioClick, a telehealth cardiovascular disease prevention program that boosted patient engagement and improved the cardiometabolic profile of patients, including weight loss and improvement in cholesterol levels.

An area of current focus is creating a comprehensive care model for patients with cardiometabolic diseases. There are a number of conditions, such as diabetes, prediabetes, insulin resistance, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, sleep apnea and fatty liver disease, that cluster together and also increase cardiovascular risk.

Josan is also dedicated to supporting the expansion of the Cardio-Oncology Program at Cedars-Sinai, which provides long-term follow-up for cancer survivors, whose cardiovascular health can be compromised as a side effect of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

