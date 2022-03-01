Newswise — FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – Florida faces many pressing regional issues such as hurricane and flood mitigation, an aging population, and harmful algal blooms, just to name a few. While these societal challenges are particularly relevant to our state, they are widespread around the U.S. and world. Solving these intractable problems requires team-based solutions that cross disciplinary boundaries and likely require collaborations between academia, government, industry and other stakeholders.

A recently awarded, collaborative $300,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant will fund research support staff from several Florida universities to do researcher “matchmaking,” creating interdisciplinary teams of faculty from across the state. Each will focus on a Florida-based challenge and receive professional development support in their idea development and grant seeking.

The leaders of this project (listed below) come from five Florida institutions, led by Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and represent expertise in team science, technology-supported collaboration, faculty training and mentorship, research project ideation and proposal development, large-scale networking events and education/social science research. The leaders are:

Nova Southeastern University : Melanie Bauer, M.A., (serves as the PI/Project Director); Roxana Ross, D., M.B.A., GPC;

: Melanie Bauer, M.A., (serves as the PI/Project Director); Roxana Ross, D., M.B.A., GPC; University of Central Florida : Joshua Roney; Stephen Fiore, Ph.D.;

: Joshua Roney; Stephen Fiore, Ph.D.; Florida State University : Beth Hodges;

: Beth Hodges; Florida Atlantic University : Jeanne Viviani, M.P.A.; and

: Jeanne Viviani, M.P.A.; and University of West Florida: Leigh Brasfield.

The project team represents a statewide network of research development professionals, the Florida Research Development Alliance (FloRDA; https://florda.org/), with current members from 21 Florida institutions. Success in this project will provide a template for replication and scaling by states and other sizable networks focused on addressing major societal challenges.

