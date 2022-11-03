Newswise — The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast. More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2022.

What, if anything,can people do to decrease their chances of getting dementia? Findings from long-term observational studies—in which researchers observed behavior suggest that informal cognitively stimulating activities, such as reading or playing games, may lower the risk of Alzheimer's-related cognitive impairment and dementia.

With this in mind Hackensack University Medical Center’s Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health is now offering a 4-session course, created by The University of California, Los Angeles, which focuses on memory enhancing techniques and practical strategies to boost memory functioning.

What will participants learn in the class?

-What memory is and how it works

-How to reduce tip of tongue moments - those frustrating mental misfires when you can't quite remember a word or a name

-Your learning style

-Better memory habits

-Strategies & techniques for some of the most common memory complaints

The Memory Training Course is offered at the Community Education Room Hackensack Meridian Health’s Fitness & Wellness in Maywood, New Jersey.