Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Nucleus RadioPharma, a radiopharmaceutical company founded by Eclipse and Mayo Clinic, announced today it has received approval from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for its economic incentive request to support a facility in Rochester. The facility will be based in the Two Discovery Square building within Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square District.

Nucleus was established to address the acute manufacturing scarcity of radionucleotides/theranostics that is posing significant challenges to patient care and clinical trials of new radiopharmaceuticals. The location of the facility was strategically selected for its proximity to Mayo Clinic as the largest radiopharmaceutical treatment center in the world.

"The endorsement from the City of Rochester and DEED strongly positions us to solve a complex challenge in health care and deepen our collaboration with Mayo Clinic to provide critical access to care for patients," says Charles Conroy, CEO of Nucleus.

Nucleus seeks to overcome the current barriers with the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals by folding the components into a single operation.

"This developmental milestone reinforces Mayo Clinic's aim of ensuring that patients have access to advanced cancer clinical trials and cutting-edge treatments," says Geoff Johnson, M.D., Ph.D., associate medical director of Radiology at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Mayo Clinic continues to make significant strides within emerging industries like that of radiopharmaceuticals to create the most sophisticated and innovative ecosystem for the development and delivery of solutions for patients everywhere."

The facility is another step toward bringing treatments to market at improved cost, scale and speed by combining Mayo Clinic's world-class oncology expertise with Eclipse's established history in creating companies with advanced manufacturing technologies.

"It's truly an exciting time in health care, as we reimagine how we treat patients and develop the next generation of therapies," says Cheryl Willman, M.D., Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Executive Director, Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs, and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Since its launch in October 2022, Nucleus has expanded its management team, established a board and developed a viable business plan to build a distributed manufacturing network.

The proposed project will establish approximately 6,500 square feet of laboratory and manufacturing at the current facility, as well as an additional 3,500 square feet of office space. This facility will employ up to 28 people within the first two years.

"The new Nucleus facility in Rochester will generate and retain high-quality jobs in the state," says Kevin McKinnon, DEED temporary commissioner. "We're excited to support this effort to help attract the scientific workforce of the future to Minnesota."

Nucleus anticipates the facility to be operational in mid-2024.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Designated as the nation's only three-site comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center is defining new boundaries in possibility, focusing on patient-centered care, developing novel treatments, training future generations of cancer experts, and bringing cancer research to communities. Visit the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center Blog for news, information and stories from Mayo Clinic's cancer experts and patients.

About Nucleus

Founded by Eclipse Ventures and Mayo Clinic, Nucleus RadioPharma is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) built to ensure cancer patients can access potentially lifesaving radiopharmaceuticals by developing technologies to modernize the clinical development, manufacturing and supply chain of these promising new treatment tools. Learn more about Nucleus.