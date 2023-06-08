Andrew Odegaard, MPH, PhD, is an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics with the UC Irvine Program in Public Health. He is an expert on diet, nutrition, lifestyle, physical activity, fitness, obesity, body composition, metabolic disorders, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Odegaard has been a PI on several large grants from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and the National Institute of Aging at the National Institutes of Health. PI on active randomized trials testing effect of artificial sweeteners (or avoiding them) and have conducted extensive observational studies.

Dr. Odegaard’s research largely focuses on the patterns, causes and consequences of obesity and insulin resistance, with particular attention to dietary intake. He has concentrated efforts related to aspects of body composition and adipose tissue depots hypothesized to be causal factors in the predominant chronic diseases of the current era. His research considers the life course and employs observational and randomized study designs.

Odegaard received both his PhD and MPH degrees in epidemiology from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

