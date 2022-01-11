Abstract

We pursued the hypothesis that specific glycans can be used to distinguish breast cancer stem cells (CSCs) and influence their function. Comparison of CSCs and non-CSCs from multiple breast cancer models revealed that CSCs are distinguished by expression of α2,3 sialylated core2 O-linked glycans. We identified a lectin, SLBR-N, which binds to O-linked α2,3 sialic acids, that was able to enrich for CSCs in vitro and in vivo. This O-glycan is expressed on CD44 and promotes its interaction with hyaluronic acid, facilitating CD44 signaling and CSC properties. In contrast, FUT3, which contributes to sialyl Lewis X (sLeX) production, is preferentially expressed in the non-CSC population, and it antagonizes CSC function. Collectively, our data indicate that SLBR-N can be more efficient at enriching for CSCs than CD44 itself because its use avoids the issues of CD44 splicing and glycan status. These data also reveal how differential glycosylation influences CSC fate.