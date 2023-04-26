Obesity, the global pandemic since industrialization, is the number one lifestyle-related risk factor for premature death, which increases the incidence and mortality of various diseases and conditions, including cancer. In recent years, the theory of cancer stem cells (CSCs), which have the capacity for self-renewal, metastasis and treatment resistance, has been bolstered by increasing evidence. However, research on how obesity affects CSCs to facilitate cancer initiation, progression and therapy resistance is still in its infancy, although evidence has already begun to accumulate. Regarding the ever-increasing burden of obesity and obesity-related cancer, it is pertinent to summarize evidence about the effects of obesity on CSCs, as elucidating these effects will contribute to the improvement in the management of obesity-related cancers. In this review, we discuss the association between obesity and CSCs, with a particular focus on how obesity promotes cancer initiation, progression and therapy resistance through CSCs and the mechanisms underlying these effects. In addition, the prospect of preventing cancer and targeting the mechanisms linking obesity and CSCs to reduce cancer risk or to improve the survival of patients with cancer is considered.