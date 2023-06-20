University of Delaware oceanographer Art Trembanis can serve as a source for articles about the OceanGate Expeditions submersible that went missing Sunday during its tour to explore the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

Trembanis, a professor of marine science and policy, has worked directly with OceanGate in the past and knows members of the ill-fated crew, including Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

He has 25-plus years experience in the development and utilization of advanced marine technology and can provide context on the technology and the search and rescue process.

Trembanis is an expert in robotic systems such as what is now on site to try and find the submersible.