University of Delaware oceanographer Art Trembanis can serve as a source for articles about the OceanGate Expeditions submersible that went missing Sunday during its tour to explore the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.
- Trembanis, a professor of marine science and policy, has worked directly with OceanGate in the past and knows members of the ill-fated crew, including Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.
- He has 25-plus years experience in the development and utilization of advanced marine technology and can provide context on the technology and the search and rescue process.
- Trembanis is an expert in robotic systems such as what is now on site to try and find the submersible.