LOS ANGELES (Oct. 31, 2023) --

An Updated Look at Prostate Cancer Disparities

Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators, led by Jun Gong, MD, have found that Black men respond as well as white men to systemic therapies for advanced prostate cancer when access to quality healthcare is equal, regardless of socioeconomic status. Their study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Read more>

NEJM: Study Supports Minimally Invasive Procedure for Aortic Stenosis

A new study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine and led by Raj Makkar, MD, found that patients with a dysfunctional aortic heart valve who received a new, prosthetic valve through a minimally invasive procedure had similar outcomes at five years as those who underwent open-heart surgery. Read more>

Latin-American Parents Express Need for Trusted Sources on COVID-19 Vaccines

Latin-American parents and caregivers in L.A. County say they need trusted sources of information before vaccinating their children against COVID-19, according to a new study led by Yelba Castellon-Lopez, MD, and published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccines. Read more>

Device That Closes Defect in Babies’ Hearts Is Safe, Effective

A device pioneered in partnership with Cedars-Sinai to close the most common heart defect in premature babies is safe and effective, according to the results of a clinical trial recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Perinatology and led by Evan Zahn, MD. Read more>

Promising New Options for Treating Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Investigators have identified two promising new treatment options for men with recurrent prostate cancer—both of which helped patients live longer without their disease progressing than the current standard treatment. The results of their international Phase III clinical trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and led by Stephen Freedland, MD. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Uses AI to Identify People With Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute, led by David Ouyang, MD, found that an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can detect an abnormal heart rhythm in people not yet showing symptoms. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Cardiology. Read more>

Pursuing the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

As Cedars-Sinai explores new uses of AI, it is balancing the rapid development of this emerging technology with responsible and ethical implementation. Mike Thompson sat down with the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom to examine the uses of AI to improve healthcare and to detail how the academic medical center is pursuing this fast-evolving technology in an ethical manner. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Physician Chosen to Lead First Medical Journal Focused on Extended Reality

Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Medical Extended Reality (JMXR), the world’s first peer-reviewed publication focused on extended reality. The new, open-access and peer-reviewed research journal will be the official journal of the American Medical Extended Reality Association (AMXRA) and will cover virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality research, alongside that of other emerging technologies. Read more>

Research Town Hall Convenes for Discussion About Science, AI and Biobank

Cedars-Sinai research leaders unveiled new AI tools, provided a biobank update and shared news about a medical student exchange program at the Research Town Hall. The newly instated Research Town Halls are intended to create an ongoing dialogue between the research institute and investigators, says Jeffrey Golden, MD, who facilitates these quarterly events. Read more>

Postdoctoral Scientists Connect, Celebrate, Collaborate

Meeting new people, gaining new inspiration and creating new professional and personal friendships were among the outcomes of Cedars-Sinai’s celebration of its postdoctoral researchers during National Postdoc Appreciation Week. The events were planned by the Postdoctoral Scientist Program and Cedars-Sinai Postdoc Society. Read more>

Study: Alerts Can Decrease High-Dose Opioid Prescribing

A recent Cedars-Sinai study found a combination of interventions improved satisfaction among patients being treated for chronic pain and reduced high-dose opioid prescribing. The study, published in the Journal of Pain, was led by Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS. Read more>

Cardiac Arrest: Hispanics, Latinos With Kidney Disease at High Risk

Hispanics and Latinos with chronic kidney disease are at significant risk for suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, according to a new study led by Kyndaron Reinier, PhD, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Welcomes Urologic Surgeon, Surgical AI Researcher

Cedars-Sinai has selected urologic surgeon and investigator Andrew Hung, MD, as the vice chair of Academic Development in the Department of Urology with a joint appointment in the Department of Computational Biomedicine. In this dual role, Hung, a specialist in kidney and prostate diseases, will provide patient care, collaborate with other Cedars-Sinai investigators and expand the medical center’s expertise in employing artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate surgical treatments and results. Read more>

RESEARCH ALERT: New Insights Into the Gastrointestinal Tract

Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, published new research in the Journal of Clinical Investigation that sheds light on how mucin is created and regulated. With these findings, investigators can study how to manipulate mucin production to treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Read more>

