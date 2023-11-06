Two studies were released today that show marijuana increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

Loren Wold, PhD, with The Ohio State University College of Medicine says, “These studies are among the most comprehensive and inclusive studies examining the direct effects of marijuana use on cardiac (heart) function in older adults. Interestingly, with the changes in laws regarding marijuana use, many more older adults are using the product to treat chronic health conditions; however, many of these users have confounding health issues already affecting heart function and therefore it is important to understand the implications of marijuana use on progression of heart dysfunction in both acute and chronic users.”

Dr. Wold is available for interviews today and this week. He’s done research on the effects of particulate matter and novel smoking products on the heart for about 20 years. He also chaired the American Heart Association’s scientific statement on vaping.