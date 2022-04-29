Abstract

Despite the numerous advantages of PDMS-based substrates in various biomedical applications, they are limited by their highly hydrophobic surface that does not optimally interact with cells for attachment and growth. Hence, the lack of lengthy and straightforward procedures for high-density cell production on the PDMS-based substrate is one of the significant challenges in cell production in the cell therapy field. In this study, we found that the PDMS substrate coated with a combination of polydopamine (PDA) and laminin-511 E8 fragments (PDA + LME8-coated PDMS) can support human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) attachment and growth for the long term and satisfy their demands of differentiation into cardiomyocytes (iCMs). Compared with prior studies, the density of hiPSCs and their adhesion time on the PDMS surface were increased during iCM production. Although the differentiated iCMs beat and produce mechanical forces, which disturb cellular attachments, the iCMs on the PDA + LME8-coated PDMS substrate showed dramatically better attachment than the control condition. Further, the substrate required less manipulation by enabling one-step seeding throughout the process in iCM formation from hiPSCs under animal-free conditions. In light of the results achieved, the PDA + LME8-coated PDMS substrate will be an up-and-coming tool for cardiomyocyte production for cell therapy and tissue engineering, microfluidics, and organ-on-chip platforms.