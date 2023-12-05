Seasonal affective disorder

Newswise — Young people and women are at the highest risk for the disorder, but it can affect anyone. SAD typically begins around the age of 20 and decreases around the age of 50. Those affected by SAD may not feel bad enough to seek medical attention, but feel less cheerful in the fall and winter.

Texas is ranked 45 in states with the most seasonal depression.

  • Think about your diet. Eating regularly and keeping your blood sugar stable can be difficult when you have SAD. Managing your diet can make a difference for your mood and energy levels.
  • Get out and do some physical activity. Even simple things like walking or an aerobics workout in the water will boost your mood.  
  • Use some meditation or relaxing music to get you off to dream land.
  • Totally avoid drugs and alcohol, in the end they can make you feel worse.

