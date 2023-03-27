The F.D.A. has listed Ozempic as one of two dozen medications in short supply due to a combination of an incredible demand for the medication and global supply limitations.

Our medical expert Ibiye Owei Nwanze, MD, MPH Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is available to speak on:

What is semaglutide? Is it the same as Ozempic?

Who would be a good candidate for using semaglutide?

How does it help with weight loss?

What should people be aware of before using the medication?