The F.D.A. has listed Ozempic as one of two dozen medications in short supply due to a combination of an incredible demand for the medication and global supply limitations. 

Our medical expert Ibiye Owei Nwanze, MD, MPH Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is available to speak on:

What is semaglutide? Is it the same as Ozempic?

Who would be a good candidate for using semaglutide? 

How does it help with weight loss? 

What should people be aware of before using the medication?

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Pharmaceuticals Public Health Weight Loss
KEYWORDS
Ozempic semaglutide Weight Loss
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You