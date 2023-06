In a landmark paper, an international team led by Yale School of Medicine's Dr. Steven Schiff details three linked studies conclusively linking the bacteria Paenibacillus thiaminolyticus to an estimated 4,000 new cases of postinfectious hydrocephalus in Ugandan infants each year.

Paenibacillus infection is often resistant to antibiotics commonly used to treat neonatal sepsis. The team is currently investigating similar infections in Kenya, Vietnam, and the U.S.