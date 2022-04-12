Abstract:

Objective To explorethe immunomodulatory role of paeoniflorin in mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and the involvement of Th1/Th2 cytokines in oral lichen planus. Methods The proliferation of MSCs with different concentrations of paeoniflorin was detected by Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK8). MSCs were induced by osteoblast, adipoblast and neuroblast followed by Alizarin red, oil red O, real-time PCR and immunofluorescence assays. The effects of paeoniflorin on the migration ability of MSCs was detected by Transwell assay. Results Paeoniflorin promoted the proliferation, migration and multilineage differentiation of MSCs from OLP lesions (OLP-MSCs). OLP-MSCs pretreated with paeoniflorin inhibited the growth of peripheral blood mononuclear cell through G1 phase cell cycle arrest and S phase decrease. In addition, ELISA showed Th1 cytokines were decreased while Th2 cytokines were increased in T lymphocytes co-cultured OLP-MSCs. Furthermore, paeoniflorin pretreated OLP-MSCs exacerbated the secretory changes of these cytokines. OLP-MSCs prolonged the skin graft survival time and improved the graft rejection score and survival rates. Finally, paeoniflorin pretreated OLP-MSCs also adjusted the Th1/Th2 balance in the serum of allograft skin recipient mice. Conclusions Paeoniflorinenhanced MSC immunomodulation and changed inflammatory microenvironment in T lymphocytes, providing a promising therapeutic target for OLP treatment through enhancing the function of OLP-MSCs.