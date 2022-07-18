Abstract:Purpose: Oral mucositis (OM) is a common, debilitating complication of conditioning regimens for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Supersaturated calcium phosphate rinse (SCPR) and palifermin have shown efficacy in preventing severe OM. However, whether their efficacy differs is unknown. We aimed to compare the efficacy of SCPR and palifermin in HSCT patients receiving myeloablative conditioning. Methods: A comprehensive review of our institutional database was performed to identify patients who received myeloablative-conditioning therapy over 5 years. Most patients received Fludarabine, Busulfan and total body irradiation (FBT). Results: We identified 26 patients who received SCPR and 122 patients who received palifermin for OM prophylaxis. The prevalence of World Health Organization (WHO) grade 3 or 4 OM was significantly lower in the palifermin group (57% vs 100%, p=0.01). In addition, the palifermin group had lower WHO grade 4 OM (22% vs 62%, p=0.0006). The overall prevalence of OM was not significantly different between the two groups (86% for palifermin group vs 100% for SCPR arm, p=0.15). Subgroup analyses demonstrated improved outcomes with palifermin, regardless of age, sex, disease status, donor type, and primary diagnosis. Conclusion: As compared to SCPR, the use of palifermin is associated reduced severity of OM in HSCT patients receiving radiotherapy-based myeloablative conditioning.