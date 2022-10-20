Abstract: Macrophages are involved mainly in the balance between inflammation and tenogenesis during the healing process of tendinopathy. However, there is still lack of etiological therapeutic strategies to modulate macrophage state to treat tendinopathy efficiently. Here, we find that a small molecule compound Parishin-A (PA) isolated from Gastrodia elata could promote anti-inflammatory M2 macrophage polarization by inhibiting gene transcription and protein phosphorylation of signal transducers and activators of transcription 1. Local injection or sustained delivery of PA by mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs) could almost recover the native tendon’s dense parallel-aligned collagen matrix in collagenase-induced tendinopathy by modulating macrophage-mediated immune microenvironment and preventing heterotopic ossification. Especially, MSNs decrease doses of PA, frequency of injection and yield preferable therapeutic effects. Mechanistically, intervention with PA could indirectly inhibit activation of mammalian target of rapamycin to repress chondrogenic and osteogenic differentiation of tendon stem/progenitor cells by influencing macrophage inflammatory cytokine secretion. Together, pharmacological intervention with natural small-molecule compound to modulate macrophage status appears to be a promising strategy for tendinopathy treatment.