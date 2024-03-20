Newswise — Marking the next step in their innovative academic collaboration, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and The Wistar Institute have announced the launch of a highly anticipated Cancer Biology Ph.D. Program aimed at advancing research and cultivating the next generation of leaders in the fight against cancer.

"This announcement signifies a pivotal moment in our collaboration with Wistar, and a continuation of our commitment to offer world-class medical education and research,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO. “Together, with the expertise and resources of Wistar combined with the academic excellence of PCOM, we will continue to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge to confront the complexities of cancer and improve outcomes for patients everywhere.”

“Our hope is that by harnessing the collective expertise of PCOM’s esteemed faculty and the renowned researchers at Wistar, we can accelerate discoveries, develop innovative therapies, and, ultimately, bring hope to those affected by cancer,” said Gregory McDonald, DO, dean of the School of Health Sciences at PCOM. “This collaboration exemplifies our shared dedication to achieving those goals."

“This collaboration with PCOM means Philadelphia now has a new biomedical science Ph.D. program to support our region’s growing life science sector. Wistar’s innovative research programs are in lockstep with PCOM’s new life science sector degree program,” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar President and CEO, director of its Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor.

The Cancer Biology Graduate Program—jointly administered by Wistar and PCOM—will train individuals for a successful academic or industrial career in cancer biology and drug development.

This comprehensive, integrated program is centered on the involvement of both Wistar and PCOM faculty and provides an inclusive, broad-based graduate educational venue that complements and expands existing opportunities for cancer training in the Greater Philadelphia region. At the conclusion of their studies, successful candidates will be granted a Ph.D. in cancer biology from PCOM.

Focusing on cutting-edge strategies to understand the molecular basis of cancer initiation and progression, this program will also emphasize the process of drug discovery and development. “Teaming up with Wistar is an exceptional opportunity for students to learn in collaborative and multidisciplinary environments, develop expertise in research related to cancer biology, and participate in technology development leading to innovations in detection and treatment,” said PCOM's Chief Research and Science Officer Mindy George-Weinstein, Ph.D.

This news follows the earlier announcement of a collaboration to offer degree programs, courses and other educational opportunities in Biomedical Sciences to students at each institution. As part of that initiative, PCOM and Wistar recently received grant funding from VentureWell to support bioentrepreneurship training. The program, culminating in a “Shark Tank” style event at Wistar, is designed to promote the training of underrepresented, developing scientists to pursue careers in the biotechnology industry and/or participate in the technology transfer process that facilitates bringing innovations to the bedside and market.

An accelerated application process for the Cancer Biology Ph.D. Program will open in the coming weeks with an anticipated inaugural class in fall 2024.