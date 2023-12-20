Infertility remains a widespread issue impacting many people seeking to create families. According to the World Health Organization, 15% of heterosexual couples encounter fertility issues, which is defined as the inability to conceive within a year. Among these couples, half the time, infertility arises from the male partner. Despite the availability of options such as IVF that could alleviate this challenge, financial disparities often persist among families, creating significant barriers in their journey to build a family.

In the following Q&A, Dr. Juan Andino, a urologist at UCLA Health specializing in the evaluation and management of men’s health, discusses key financial concerns that create disparities in the treatment of infertility. He also shares the available options to navigate the financial challenges associated with infertility care.

Q: What is the significance of the financial burden associated with infertility care for affected individuals?

Out of pocket costs of care can deter patients from seeking care for many conditions in the United States. This is particularly true for fertility services. While laws have been passed in California that require insurers to offer fertility services, it is up to individual employers to determine if those services are offered and if they can vary insurance by insurance, plan by plan.

Q: How can families grappling with the financial strain of infertility treatment secure access to proper care?

States such as California do have laws dictating that group insurers (Medi-Cal excluded) offer fertility services, but it is up to employers to choose whether to include infertility coverage. So, the burden falls on patients to ask these questions to their insurance:

What coverage is available for fertility treatment in this plan?

Is prior authorization necessary for certain fertility treatments?

Do I need to obtain a referral before I see a fertility doctor (reproductive endocrinologist for women, male fertility urologist for men)?

Does this insurance policy include coverage for the diagnosis of infertility, such as lab work, office visits

For people engaged in a job search and considering different options, they may want to inquire about this aspect of the employee health benefits package. In recent years, some industries such as tech, have leverage fertility coverage as a recruitment and retainment strategy. In a March 2022 Fortune poll, 45% of respondents said that fertility coverage was an important aspect of considering a new job.

Q: Is there any additional insight or information you believe is crucial to include in this advisory?

Our team at the UCLA Urology Men's Clinic is a resource for patients in LA and beyond who are struggling with fertility. Given that 50% of the time there can be a male component preventing or delaying a pregnancy, don't delay getting a checkup if concerned! Historically, society tended to blame women when there was an issue achieving a pregnancy and we now know this is simply not the case. Both partners should get evaluated simultaneously

Earlier this year, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) expanded its definition of infertility:

The inability to achieve a successful pregnancy based on a patient’s medical, sexual, and reproductive history, age, physical findings, diagnostic testing, or any combination of those factors.

The need for medical intervention, including, but not limited to, the use of donor gametes or donor embryos to achieve a successful pregnancy either as an individual or with a partner.

This ensures that our LGBTQ+ patients are included in this more expansive fertility definition.