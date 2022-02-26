Recently, we read with interest the article entitled “Unveiling the Morphogenetic Code: A New Path at the Intersection of Physical Energies and Chemical Signaling”. In this paper, the investigation into the systematic and comprehensive bio-effects of physical energies prompted us to reflect on our research. We believe that ultrasound, which possesses a special physical energy, also has a certain positive regulatory effect on macrophages, and we have already obtained some preliminary research results that support our hypothesis.

Key Words: Ultrasound, Macrophages, Stem cells, Physical energies, Inflammation

Core Tip: Because physical energies can contribute to the recovery of tissue damage in multiple aspects, it is widely used in clinical practice. The unique insights of the article “Unveiling the Morphogenetic Code: A New Path at the Intersection of Physical Energies and Chemical Signaling” inspired the direction of our experiments concerning the impact of physical energies on stem cells. In the future, we will conduct experiments and analytical techniques to reveal the mechanism of the regulatory effects behind ultrasound.