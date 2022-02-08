Abstract

Background

Previous studies have revealed that relapse of myeloid neoplasms after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) could be predicted by monitoring Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) mRNA expression. However, only a few studies have investigated patients who received human leukocyte antigen-haploidentical stem cell transplantation with posttransplant cyclophosphamide (PTCY-haplo). In this study, we investigated the relationship between WT1 mRNA levels and clinical outcomes in the PTCY-haplo group, and compared them with those in the conventional graft-versus-host disease prophylaxis group (conventional group).

Methods

We retrospectively analyzed 130 patients who received their first allo-HSCT between April 2017 and December 2020, including 26 who received PTCY-haplo.

Results

The WT1 mRNA expression level at day + 30 after allo-HSCT associated with increased risk of 1-year cumulative incidence of relapse (CIR) was ≥ 78 copies/μg RNA in the conventional group (p < 0.01) and ≥ 50 copies/μg RNA in the PTCY-haplo group (p = 0.03).

Conclusions

The appropriate cutoff level of WT1 mRNA at day + 30 after allo-HSCT for predicting prognosis in patients treated with PTCY-haplo may be < 50 copies/μg RNA.