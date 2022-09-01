Abstract:Background The findings of a sequence embedded in Human DNA that was almost identical to a sequence in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, and the identification of plausible integration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA into human DNA by endogenous reverse transcriptase activity expressed by Long Interspersed Nuclear Element (LINE)-1 (17% of Human DNA) have raised concerns about the long-term safety of messenger-RNA (mRNA) based vaccination. Recent data demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences can be transcribed into DNA and may be actively integrated into the genome of affected human cells, mediated by retrotransposons. Complementarily, in some SARS-CoV-2 infected patient specimens, there is evidence for a large fraction SARS-CoV-2 sequence integration and subsequent generation of SARS-CoV-2-human chimeric transcripts. 2 Results In this review, the potential role of mobile genetic elements in the etiopathogenesis of cardiovascular, neurological, immunological, and oncological disease and the possibilities of human DNA interference by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination are repositioned. Vulnerable human stem cells as well as gametocytes can presumably be the first targets for unwanted RNA interference. Given the many genetic manipulations of the RNA coding for the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein in the vaccines, manipulations designed to increase stability and efficiency of spike protein translation, much remains uncertain about the potential disruptions to cellular physiology and homeostasis that could ensue. The predicted consequences pose serious risks to human health that are in need of clarification. Conclusion Further toxicity evaluations are urgently needed to quantify potential emergence of interference with canonical DNA processes that could detrimentally impact the mRNA-vaccinated population.