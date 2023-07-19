Newswise — The Premier League is today announcing a partnership with Cleveland Clinic as the medical services provider for the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

The tournament takes place between Saturday 22 July and Sunday 30 July in five major East Coast cities, with Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United taking part. They will compete in a total of nine matches between Saturday 22 July and Sunday 30 July at stadiums in Atlanta, GA, Harrison, NJ, Orlando, FL, Philadelphia, PA and Landover, MD.

Cleveland Clinic will provide world-class medical services, facilities and equipment for the League and clubs at matches and training camps. They will also support teams with services including medical treatments and medical tests.

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer Will Brass said: “With the inaugural Premier League Summer Series kicking off this weekend, anticipation is building for what I am sure is going to be an exciting tournament.”

“The wellbeing of everybody involved in the tour is of paramount importance and we are delighted to have the specialist support of Cleveland Clinic as our medical services provider.”

Cleveland Clinic has expertise in caring for athletes of all sports, ages and skill levels with state-of-the-art treatments and technology and access to Cleveland Clinic’s full range of specialty services.

“Cleveland Clinic is proud to provide the highest quality medical services from a multidisciplinary team of sports medicine physicians and staff to the players and clubs of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic. “We are grateful for the opportunity to care for these elite athletes and offer our expertise and support.”

Founded in 1921, Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,699 bed health system that includes a main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including location in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. It employs more than 77,000 individuals worldwide.

Cleveland Clinic London is the latest location in Cleveland Clinic’s expanding global footprint, which includes Cleveland Clinic London Hospital at 33 Grosvenor Place, the Portland Place Outpatient Centre in Harley Street medical area, and starting in late 2023, the Moorgate Outpatient Centre in the City of London.

Cleveland Clinic London offers leading specialists and advanced technology to deliver the highest quality of care to patients with the most complex conditions. The hospital is supported by an acute admissions unit (AAU) and 24/7 intensive care specialists in the ICU, a model that has enhanced patient safety and experience. Cleveland Clinic London treats a wide range of complex conditions, with a focus on heart and vascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, and orthopaedics.