In a recent interview conducted by Barbara Brody, a medical writer for Health Central, Dr. Domenico Pratico, M.D., Founder and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple University, spoke about the concept of Type 3 Diabetes. “This term does not denote a distinct form of diabetes but instead encapsulates the proposed connection between insulin resistance and Alzheimer's disease.” Dr. Pratico explained, “As we navigate the complexities of Alzheimer's development, it becomes evident that the brain's insulin signaling plays a pivotal role, giving rise to what some term diabetes of the brain."

Dr. Pratico, a renowned expert in the field, explained, “Alzheimer's, the most prevalent form of dementia, involves the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain.” However, Pratico also underscored, “It is a multifactorial condition, and emerging research indicates that insulin signaling in the brain may be a crucial factor, potentially giving rise to what is colloquially referred to as Type 3 Diabetes or, more appropriately, ‘diabetes of the brain.’”

"Type 3 Diabetes should not be conflated with Type 3C Diabetes,” says Pratico, “which is a distinct form of cancer resulting from severe pancreatic damage or removal. What I mean by Type 3 Diabetes has to do with the brain's insulin functionality rather than issues related to the bloodstream.”

“Even though Type 3 Diabetes is not yet an officially recognized medical term,” Pratico says, “there is potential for exploration through imaging tests such as FDG-PET, which assess glucose metabolism in the brain.”

“Symptoms associated with Type 3 Diabetes," Dr. Pratico highlighted, “mirror those of Alzheimer's, underscoring the importance of early evaluation and consideration of reversible causes. Although direct treatment for this condition is currently unavailable, ongoing research offers hope for future breakthroughs, particularly in the realm of using diabetes drugs in Alzheimer's treatment.”

Readers can access the complete interview with Dr. Domenico Pratico at the following link: https://www.healthcentral.com/article/type-3-diabetes-mellitus

Domenico Praticò , MD, is the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple , and Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

You can find out more information on Dr . Domenico Pratico's research papers here. Connect with Dr. Domenico Pratico on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter & Instagram