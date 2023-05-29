Domenico Praticò obtained his medical degree from the University of Rome “La Sapienza” School of Medicine, where he also completed a residency program in Internal Medicine. He continued his post-graduate training as a Research Fellow of the Center for Cardiovascular Science at the University College, Dublin, Ireland. Next, he pursued a postdoctoral fellowship in the biology of aging at the University of Pennsylvania, where shortly after he was promoted to Assistant Professor, and later Associate Professor. In 2007 he joined Temple University, School of Medicine, as Associate Professor and Director of the Neurodegenerative Diseases Research Laboratory. Since 2011 he has been Professor of Neural Sciences at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. In December 2017, he was nominated the Scott Richards North Star Foundation Chair in Alzheimer’s research and appointed as the founding Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple. His main area of investigation is clinical pharmacology with a special focus on the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in brain health, brain aging, and the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease and Frontotemporal Dementia. His early research includes pioneering work on the development of specific and sensitive methods to measure oxidative stress in vivo, which was instrumental for the first demonstration that brain oxidative stress is an early event in Alzheimer’s Disease pathogenesis. In addition, his work helped in defining the source and functional role that neuroinflammation plays in neurodegeneration. Pratico’s lab has been on the forefront in the effort to unravel the mechanisms responsible for the effect that dietary lifestyle has on brain health, providing evidence that extra virgin olive oil beneficial effects are secondary to the activation of important intracellular degradation pathways of unwanted materials. His group was the first to demonstrate that intracellular sorting and transport of protein is essential for neuronal health and that it can be a viable therapeutic target when it is dysfunctional. During these years, the main goal of his work has always been translating studies of the basic biology of brain aging and neurodegeneration into new therapeutics by implementing a comprehensive experimental approach which combines in vitro and in vivo models as well as human studies. Internationally known for his work on Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, aging and neurodegeneration, Dr. Pratico has authored over 290 original articles in high impact journals, and more than 25 chapters in thematic books. During his career, he has received many awards for his research accomplishments including the Irvine H. Page Award, Neuroscience Education and Research Award, Zenith Award from the Alzheimer’s Association, and Dorothy Dillon Eweson Lectureship from the American Federation for Aging Research, and the Paul W. Eberman Faculty Research Award, and The Marconi Science Award.
A new approach could enhance memory and learning in individuals with Down syndrome by stabilizing a key component in the body's protein sorting system called the retromer complex.
09-Jun-2023 06:20:02 PM EDT
A biomarker is a characteristic that can be measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenetic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention. In the context of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), an AD biomarker indicates the presence or progression of the disease that may be altered by drug treatment, thereby demonstrating that it is hitting its target. Today, all clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease utilize biomarkers of some form to assess whether the drug is actually affecting the disease in the brain.
29-May-2023 05:05:20 PM EDT
The Lewis Katz School of Medicine created the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple from funds donated by Board of Trustees member Phil Richards earlier this month. Richards’s gift created the center and established the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research.
29-May-2023 04:50:23 PM EDT
Did you know that music might be able to connect you with your family members affected by Alzheimer's disease (AD) in a way that words cannot? Many studies have shown that music can evoke a response or a memory in people with Alzheimer's Disease.
29-May-2023 04:05:51 PM EDT
The risk of side effects can rise if drugs are taken for conditions other than Alzheimer's disease (AD) treatment. Some sedatives and antidepressants can deteriorate cognitive function, make people drowsy and confused, and worsen cognitive impairment, which increases the risk of falls.
29-May-2023 03:30:31 PM EDT
Alzheimer-like changes – marked by the build-up of harmful amyloid and tau proteins – occur in the brain in Down syndrome has been unclear. But now, in new research, scientists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University show that reduced efficiency of a key protein transport system is partly to blame.
29-May-2023 03:20:59 PM EDT
Diagnosing Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex process that doesn't rely on a single test.
29-May-2023 03:05:53 PM EDT
Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the elderly. Memory loss and difficulty thinking worsen progressively, with some patients eventually becoming delusional, disoriented, and vulnerable to mood swings and depression. Finding ways to slow or reverse this progression, or even prevent symptoms from developing in the first place, are major goals in Alzheimer's research.
29-May-2023 02:55:01 PM EDT
People may endure cognitive changes as they get older, including forgetfulness and a loss of their capacity for multitasking or concentration. Although these changes are typical, they can be upsetting for elderly people.
29-May-2023 02:45:28 PM EDT
Alzheimer's disease is a debilitating condition that affects millions of people around the world, but there is also a lot of misinformation about it. One of the most common myths is that memory loss is a natural part of aging.
29-May-2023 02:05:55 PM EDT