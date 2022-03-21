Research Alert

 Biodegradable nonwoven fabrics that can be used to extract and culture adiposederived stem cells (ADSCs) from adipose tissue slices without enzyme digestion are developed. The fabrics are made of fibers consisting of biodegradable poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) and hydroxyapatite (HAp), which can be strongly oriented by adjusting the fiber deposition conditions. ADSCs are extracted from adipose tissue slices and cultured, and thick cell sheets are produced by placing nonwoven fabric on the adipose tissue slices or sandwiching the adipose tissue slices between two layers of fabric. Nonwoven fabrics with large anisotropy extract and culture ADSCs from adipose tissue slices more quickly than those with small anisotropy. In addition, cell sheets are produced more rapidly by cultivating cells on a culture vessel with low-cell adhesion. Finally, it confirms that ADSCs extracted and cultured from adipose tissue slices using nonwoven fabrics maintain the characteristics of mesenchymal stem cells.

Advanced Materials Interface

