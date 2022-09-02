Article title: Age-related increases in reaction time result from slower preparation, not delayed initiation

Authors: Robert M. Hardwick, Alexander D. Forrence, M. Gabriela Costello, Kathy Zachowski, Adrian M. Haith

From the authors: “We found the delay between the minimum time required to prepare movements and the self-selected time at which they initiated remained consistent at ~90ms from ages 21 to 80. We therefore suggest older adults’ slower response times can be attributed to changes in their ability to process stimuli and prepare movements.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.