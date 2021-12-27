Recent advances of biomaterials in stem cell therapies

Abstract

Stem cells have been utilized as ''living drugs'' in clinics for decades. Their self-renewal, differentiation, and immunomodulating properties provide potential solutions for a variety of malignant diseases and disorders. However, the pathological environment may diminish the therapeutic functions and survival of the transplanted stem cells, causing failure in clinical translation. To overcome these challenges, researchers have developed biomaterial-based strategies that facilitate in vivo tracking, functional engineering, and protective delivery of stem cells, paving the way for next-generation stem cell therapies. In this perspective, we briefly overview different types of stem cells and the major clinical challenges and summarize recent progress of biomaterials applied to boost stem cell therapies.