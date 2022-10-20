Abstract: Purpose This study aimed to investigate the recovery of physical function, muscle mass, and quality of life (QOL) in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) patients 1 year after the procedure. Methods A total of 71 patients who underwent allo-HSCT at our institution between February 2010 and June 2020, for whom a physical therapy assessment could be performed before allo-HSCT, at discharge, and 1 year after allo-HSCT, were included. Exercise therapy during hospitalization was provided individually by a physical therapist, and exercise was self-administered after discharge. Results One year after allo-HSCT, handgrip strength and results of the 6-minute walk test (6 MWT) recovered to pre-HSCT levels. Muscle mass 1 year after allo-HSCT showed slight improvement after discharge from the hospital but did not reach the pre-HSCT level. All subscales of QOL, 1 year after allo-HSCT, recovered to pre-HSCT levels, but only two of the eight subscales recovered to the national norm of 50. Multivariate analysis revealed factors associated with the recovery of physical function and QOL, including improved hemoglobin levels, albumin levels, and adherence to exercise therapy. In contrast, factors that negatively affected recovery were steroid administration and pre-HSCT intensity conditioning. Conclusion The results suggest that continued exercise therapy may contribute to the recovery of muscle strength, endurance, and QOL 1 year after allo-HSCT.