Newswise — Biofilms offer protection to soil microorganisms, while supporting the important cellular processes that allow them to survive. But   the phenotypic heterogeneity of the cells and relationships among subpopulations of cells within these biofilms remains largely unknown.

A multi-institutional team of scientists from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill,  University of Massachusetts Chan Medical, and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility, led an experimental study to determine the relationships between the subpopulations of cells within these biofilms using Bacillus subtilis, a soil dwelling and biofilm-forming bacterium. The study revealed that current cellular heterogeneity models oversimplify the ability of bacterial cells to differentiate into specific cell types and perform tasks. Data from this research provides a framework with which to further study and make predictions about the diverse cellular phenotypes in B. subtilis biofilms. 

Read about this research.

Journal Link: Cells Shown to Multitask in Bacterial Biofilms

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Cells Shown to Multitask in Bacterial Biofilms

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cell Biology
KEYWORDS
Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Department of Energy, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School EMSL, biofilms, cells, Bacteria soil microbial
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News