Article title: A new framework for analysis of three-dimensional shape and architecture of human skeletal muscles from in vivo imaging data

Author: Bart Bolsterlee

From the author: “Here, a new framework is proposed for analysis of complex changes in three-dimensional architecture of whole human muscles from magnetic resonance and diffusion tensor imaging data.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

 

Journal of Applied Physiology

