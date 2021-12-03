Article title: Multi-omic analysis defines the first microRNA atlas across all small intestinal epithelial lineages and reveals novel markers of almost all major cell types

Authors: Michael Shanahan, Matt Kanke, Oyebola O. Oyesola, Yu-Han Hung, Kieran Koch-Laskowski, Ajeet P. Singh, Bailey C.E. Peck, Mandy Biraud, Breanna Sheahan, Jocsa E. Cortes, Huiyu Gong, Dipak K. Sahoo, Rebecca Cubitt, Natasza A. Kurpios, Jonathan P. Mochel, Karin Allenspach, Steven J. McElroy, Shengli Ding, Jakob von Moltke, Christopher M. Dekaney, Elia D. Tait-Wojno, Praveen Sethupathy

From the authors: “In this study, we have presented the first comprehensive profiling of miRNAs across all major cell types of the mouse small intestinal epithelium.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.