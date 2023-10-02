Newswise — Rockville, MD — Using zebrafish as a model, investigators have determined a suitable combination of chemical compounds in which to store hearts, and potentially other organs, when frozen for extended periods of time before transplantation. The work, which is published in The FASEB Journal, involved a variety of methods, including assays at multiple developmental stages, techniques for loading and unloading agents, and the use of viability scores to quantify organ function.

These methods allowed scientists to perform the largest and most comprehensive screen of cryoprotectant agents to determine their toxicity and efficiency at preserving complex organ systems during storage at -10°C. As a result, adult zebrafish hearts’ cardiac function was successfully preserved after 5 days of storage.

“Zebrafish are a powerful model system that have never been used in the context of solid organ preservation for transplantation, despite several advantages,” said corresponding author Shannon N. Tessier, PhD, of the Center for Engineering in Medicine and Surgery, Harvard Medical School. “We hope this research will encourage others in transplantation sciences to leverage this important model organism.”

URL: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.202300076R

Additional Information

NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage. For more information or to obtain a PDF of any study, please contact Sara Henning-Stout at [email protected].

###

About Wiley

Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world’s researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit the publisher at Wiley.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Journal

The FASEB Journal publishes high-quality and impactful multidisciplinary research covering biology and biomedical sciences at every level of organization: atomic, molecular, cell, tissue, organ, organismic, and population. The journal’s scope includes the spectrum of biological and biomedical sciences as well as interdisciplinary research cutting across multiple fields and extending in related areas.

About FASEB

FASEB is comprised of 26 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.

Find FASEB Online

Website: www.faseb.org.

Twitter: @FASEBorg

LinkedIn: FASEB

Instagram: @FASEBofficial