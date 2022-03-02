Article title: Metabolic reprogramming in a slowly developing orthologous model of polycystic kidney disease

Authors: Katharina Hopp, Emily K. Kleczko, Berenice Y. Gitomer, Michel Chonchol, Jost Klawitter, Uwe Christians, Jelena Klawitter

From the authors: “Using an orthologous model, we performed kidney metabolomics and confirmed dysregulation of metabolic pathways previously found altered in nonorthologous or rapidly-progressive [polycystic kidney disease] models.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.