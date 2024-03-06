Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Dynamic dysregulation of transcriptomic networks in brainstem autonomic nuclei during hypertension development in the female spontaneously hypertensive rat

Authors: Alison Moss, Lakshmi Kuttippurathu, Ankita Srivastava, James S. Schwaber, Rajanikanth Vadigepalli

From the authors: “Here, we show that coordinated and region-specific gene expression changes occur in the brainstem autonomic circuits over time during the development of a high blood pressure phenotype in a rat model of human essential hypertension.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Physiological Genomics

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Blood
KEYWORDS
APSselect Physiological Genomics American Physiological Society Brainstem neurogenic hypertension Hypertension Gene Expression High Blood Pressure
View All Latest News