Newswise — Article title: Dynamic dysregulation of transcriptomic networks in brainstem autonomic nuclei during hypertension development in the female spontaneously hypertensive rat



Authors: Alison Moss, Lakshmi Kuttippurathu, Ankita Srivastava, James S. Schwaber, Rajanikanth Vadigepalli



From the authors: “Here, we show that coordinated and region-specific gene expression changes occur in the brainstem autonomic circuits over time during the development of a high blood pressure phenotype in a rat model of human essential hypertension.”



This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.