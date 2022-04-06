Article title: Organoid-based expansion of patient-derived primary alveolar type 2 cells for establishment of alveolus epithelial Lung-Chip cultures

Authors: Sander van Riet, Annemarie van Schadewijk, P. Padmini S. J. Khedoe, Ronald W. A. L. Limpens, Montserrat Bárcena, Jan Stolk, Pieter S. Hiemstra, Anne M. van der Does

From the authors: “In conclusion, we demonstrate the successful isolation of [alveolar type 2 cells] from (diseased) human lung tissue that can subsequently be expanded using feeder-free organoid culture.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.