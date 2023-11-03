Newswise — Ensuring a balance between minimizing pain and maximizing safety is a central focus when administering and managing pain medicine post-operatively, especially in pediatric patients. It is no secret that the mainstay of postoperative analgesia is opioid based, but studies confirm that the execution of a multimodal postoperative analgesic approach to postoperative pain control can help minimize opiate side effects.

Wondering how the post-operative analgesic approach is taken and practiced across the nation, a cross-institutional team of researchers from Nemours Children's Anesthesiology and Thomas Jefferson's Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine used a national electronic health record database to collect information regarding the different classes of analgesic medications and treatment pathway patterns that are taken for patients receiving pain medicine postoperatively.

In “Lines of Therapy for Post-Operative Analgesia in Pediatric Orthopedic Population,” the team, led by fourth-year Sidney Kimmel Medical College student Shreyas Chandragiri and included Alexandra Hart BS, Kesavan Sadacharam MD, Rishi Kothari MD, and Eugene Viscusi MD, examined data from 56 health care organizations throughout the United States and utilized TriNetX research network functions to compare and assess treatment approaches and strategies among thousands of post-operative pediatric patients. Awarded Best of Meeting Abstract, it will be presented on Friday, November 10, at 8:35 am CT, during the 22nd Annual Pain Medicine Meeting, in New Orleans, LA.

The study confirmed the feasibility of using TriNetX functions to assess the implementation of postoperative plans among patients, and play an integral part in providing visualizations of data that can improve patient care and health.

