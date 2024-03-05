Newswise — The concept of the metropolitan area is pivotal in studying innovation economics and ecological conservation. Recent scholarly perspectives challenge the traditional view of urban development as merely spatial expansion. Instead, they highlight the role of innovative agglomeration, redefining the essence of urban studies. This shift calls for a new paradigm: the eco-metropolis model.



The news (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ese.2023.100342) published in Volume 19 of the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, researchers from Harbin Institute of Technology Shenzhen propose the eco-metropolis model as a revolutionary approach to urban development. This model integrates ecological conservation with the concept of innovative agglomeration, challenging traditional urban expansion methods and highlighting the synergistic potential of combining green technologies with urban growth.



This model challenges the conventional expansionist urban planning methods, advocating for a sustainable growth strategy that harmonizes with nature. By emphasizing the importance of green technologies and ecological preservation within the urban fabric, the study showcases how cities can evolve into vibrant, sustainable environments. It details the mechanisms through which urban areas can achieve economic growth and innovation without compromising ecological integrity, offering a comprehensive framework for policymakers and urban planners to adopt.



Highlights

Economists have identified contemporary urban development as innovative agglomeration, instead of linear expansion.

Conservation should go beyond natural infrastructure and find new ways for agglomerative factors to coexist with ecology.

Technological innovation makes conservation cost-efficient and coordinates public debate with conservation initiatives.

Service industries in an agglomeration economy is critical in coordinating public and private sectors to finance conservation.

Dr. H. Li, the study's lead author, states, "The eco-metropolis model redefines urban development by prioritizing ecological conservation alongside innovation and economic growth. It represents a critical shift towards creating sustainable, livable cities for future generations."



The eco-metropolis model presents a visionary approach to urban development, marrying ecological conservation with economic and technological innovation. Its implementation could redefine the future of urban living, making cities more sustainable, resilient, and vibrant places to live.

