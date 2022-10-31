RUDN University mathematicians have built a 5G network model, which allows you to achieve a balance between energy costs and connection reliability. The results are published in the journal IEEE Communications Letter.

One of the features of fifth-generation 5G mobile networks is multiconnectivity. The device can connect not to one, but to several access points at once. This improves the reliability of the connection. However, from the point of view of energy consumption, this method is not effective and therefore is not used in practice. RUDN mathematicians proposed a model that allows determining the balance between power consumption and connection reliability. With its help, it is possible choose the optimal network settings.

“Standardization of 5G technology has been completed and operators are starting to implement these systems. To avoid network breaks, there is a multiconnectivity function. The device is allowed to maintain multiple communication channels with base stations and switch between them to avoid interruptions in operation. This option improves performance. At the same time, it is extremely energy-intensive, since it requires energy to maintain both active and backup communication lines at the same time,” said Daria Ostrikova, PhD, Associate Professor of the Department of Applied Informatics and Probability Theory, RUDN University.

Mathematicians took as a basis the technology of DRX - discontinuous reception. Its essence is that in order to save energy, the receiver of the device periodically turns on and off. If reception is turned off for too long, multiconnection will not only not improve reliability, but will increase the likelihood of loss of communication. If reception is on for too long, connection loss is unlikely, but too much energy is wasted.

RUDN University mathematicians have built a 5 G network model in real conditions. It is assumed that the base stations are located in several buildings, and users with devices move between them. One device connects to multiple stations. At the same time, users constantly move themselves and move the device in their hands - all this affects the connection. Mathematicians compared three reception on-off strategies. The proportional scheme turned out to be the best - with it, the device sets the same shutdown periods for all available base stations. At the same time, micromobility - small movements of the device in the hands of the user - even improves the reliability of communication.

“Our model implements a trade-off between power efficiency and latency in multiconnect 5G systems. We explored how performance is affected by environmental characteristics. It turned out that micromobility has a positive impact on energy efficiency,” said Vitalii Beschastnyi, Senior Lecturer at RUDN University.