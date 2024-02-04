Newswise — Diane Calello, Executive and Medical Director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center,at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report warning that readily purchased tianeptine products (marketed as “Neptune’s Fix”) might contain synthetic cannabis.

In the past six months, 20 cases of tianeptine ingestion associated with severe adverse effects, including seizure and cardiac arrest, were reported in New Jersey—a sharp increase from the poison control center’s baseline of two or fewer exposure calls per year.

The following quotes from Dr. Calello can be used in stories about tianeptine products:

Although products containing tianeptine can be purchased anywhere from gas stations and convenience stores to smoke shops and online, they are not safe to use and have been linked to an outbreak of poisoning here in New Jersey and across the country.

Tianeptine, an antidepressant with opioid effects, is a dangerous and addictive ingredient sold illegally as a dietary supplement. This drug is not approved by the FDA for any medical use and has caused life-threatening symptoms in patients who have used these products. This recent outbreak of critically ill patients is a reminder to the public that just because a product is easily purchased in stores and online does not mean it is safe to use and has no associated health risks.

After seeing an unusual uptick in tianeptine calls to our poison center, we decided to investigate further and had a forensic lab test a few Neptune’s Fix products. Results concluded the presence of two synthetic cannabinoids and other ingredients such as tianeptine, kava, and two plant cannabinoids.

Unfortunately, misleading labels and hidden ingredients are not uncommon when it comes to supplements. Potentially dangerous interactions with other medicines can cause serious and potentially fatal health effects. Call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 if you have questions or concerns about a tianeptine product or other medicine or substance. Poison control centers are available 24/7 to provide medical care and guidance.