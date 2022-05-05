Abstract: Background: Neural stem cells (NSCs) are believed to have the most therapeutic potential for neurological disorders because they can differentiate into various neurons and glial cells. This research evaluated the safety and efficacy of intranasal administration of NSCs in children with cerebral palsy (CP). The functional brain network (FBN) analysis based on electroencephalogram (EEG) and voxel-based morphometry (VBM) analysis based on T1-weighted images were performed to evaluate functional and structural changes in the brain. Methods: 25 CP patients aged 3-12 years old were randomly assigned to the treatment group (n=15), which received intranasal infusion of NSCs loaded by nasal patches and rehabilitation therapy, or the control group (n=10), which received rehabilitation therapy only. The primary endpoints were the safety (assessed by the incidence of adverse events (AEs), laboratory and imaging examinations) and the changes in the Gross Motor Function Measure-88 (GMFM-88), the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scale, the Sleep Disturbance Scale for Children (SDSC), and some adapted scales. The secondary endpoints were the FBN and VBM analysis. Results: There were only 4 AEs happened during the 24 months follow-up period. No significant difference in the laboratory examinations before and after treatment, and the magnetic resonance imaging showed no abnormal nasal and intracranial masses. Compared to the control group, patients in the treatment group showed apparent improvements in GMFM-88 and ADL 24 months after treatment. Compared with the baseline, the scale scores of the Fine Motor Function, Sociability, Life Adaptability, Expressive Ability, GMFM-88, and ADL increased significantly in the treatment group 24 months after treatment, while the SDSC score decreased considerably. Compared with baseline, the FBN analysis showed a substantial decrease in brain network energy, and the VBM analysis showed a significant increase in gray matter volume in the treatment group after NSCs treatment. Conclusions: Our results showed that intranasal administration of NSCs was well tolerated and potentially beneficial in children with CP. Trial registration: The study was registered in ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03005249, registered 29 December 2016, https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03005249) and the Medical Research Registration Information System (CMR-20161129-1003).